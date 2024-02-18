Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe stock traded down $43.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.66. 10,328,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

