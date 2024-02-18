Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $19.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,598.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,394. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,364.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,102.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

