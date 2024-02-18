Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.03. 5,527,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

