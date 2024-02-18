Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.03. 5,527,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $462.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.