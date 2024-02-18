Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Takes $9.22 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000. PDD accounts for approximately 8.9% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 67.6% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PDD by 36.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,278,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

