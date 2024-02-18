Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 224.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 255,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $9,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,526,000 after acquiring an additional 109,450 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

