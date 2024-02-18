16,671 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $1,848,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,821,000 after buying an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 74.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after buying an additional 547,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

ROST stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $146.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

