Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $145.58. The stock had a trading volume of 392,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,465. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

