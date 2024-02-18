TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS traded down $6.62 on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,862. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

