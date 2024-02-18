Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.89. 3,859,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,087. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

