Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

