Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock traded down $13.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,213. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

