TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 15.5 %
TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
