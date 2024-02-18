TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 15.5 %

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

