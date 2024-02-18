Invesco Ltd. Acquires 214,365 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870,662 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $387,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,596,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.