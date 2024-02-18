Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $113.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,886. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

