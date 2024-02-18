iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Decreased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,236 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46,690 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $640,407,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 2,116,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

