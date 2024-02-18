Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 188.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 9,171,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

