PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. PPL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $26.64. 9,228,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

