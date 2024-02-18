Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

MLM stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.87. The company had a trading volume of 648,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $550.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.