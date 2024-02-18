iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,869 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Valence8 US LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 196,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 166.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,683 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EWU stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.68. 2,465,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

