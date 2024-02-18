Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,610 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.93. 802,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,870. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

