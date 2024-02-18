Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 971.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $237.07. The company had a trading volume of 405,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average is $214.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $172.04 and a 52-week high of $239.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

