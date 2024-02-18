Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CMG traded down $19.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,598.43. 138,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,102.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

