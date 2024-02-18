Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,578,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

