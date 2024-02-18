Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 253,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Globalstar worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 39.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock remained flat at $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,929. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.