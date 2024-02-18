Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,119,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

