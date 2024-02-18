Fmr LLC Acquires 787,221 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fmr LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $796,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,650,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,119,000 after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

