Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of TotalEnergies worth $813,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $10,979,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

