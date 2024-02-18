TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $349.30 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $352.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

