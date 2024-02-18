Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337,496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89,874 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,104,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $179,633,000 after purchasing an additional 266,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,793,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.28.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

