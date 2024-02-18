Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,812,551 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3,167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Kraft Heinz worth $63,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 371,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,679,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 311,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

