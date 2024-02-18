Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,233.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

