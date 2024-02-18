Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $820,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.16. 1,063,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,127. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

