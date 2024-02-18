Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 24,912,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,208,498. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.