Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.24. 915,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $338.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

