Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.57. 1,813,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

