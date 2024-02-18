Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

