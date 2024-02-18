Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 202,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

