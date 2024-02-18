829,523 Shares in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB) Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 829,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,868,000. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS:IDUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,727 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.
Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Profile
