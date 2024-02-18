WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,668 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RFG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

