Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 167.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.59. 3,138,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.