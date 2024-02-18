Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $7,464,640. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $1,051.05. The company had a trading volume of 443,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,619. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,074.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $989.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $958.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

