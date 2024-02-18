Qtron Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $215.38. 1,975,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,252. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

