12,206 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.00.

Equinix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $856.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $816.04 and a 200-day moving average of $779.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $881.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

