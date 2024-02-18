Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $320,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.16 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

