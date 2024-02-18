Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 7,398,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.