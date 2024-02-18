Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in DocuSign by 96.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $50.22. 2,104,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,881. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 200.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.