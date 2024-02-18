Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 3,508 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.85. 406,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $439.16.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.