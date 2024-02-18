Chiron Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 178.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 361,208 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 526.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 101.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,670 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 59.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.9 %

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.69. 900,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

