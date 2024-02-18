Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,211 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 24,457,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

